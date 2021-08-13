ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] moved up 1.08: Why It’s Important

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [NYSE: ZIP] traded at a high on 08/12/21, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.04. The company report on August 13, 2021 that ZipRecruiter Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Quarterly revenue increased to $183 million, up 109% y/y.

Company expects a robust hiring environment to drive strong growth in the second half of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2221231 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at 4.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for ZIP stock reached $2.93 billion, with 100.77 million shares outstanding and 61.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ZIP reached a trading volume of 2221231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]?

Barclays have made an estimate for ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on ZIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIPRECRUITER INC. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80.

How has ZIP stock performed recently?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.55, while it was recorded at 28.14 for the last single week of trading.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.77 and a Gross Margin at +87.05. ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for ZIP is now 75.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 70.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 129.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.27. Additionally, ZIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIPRECRUITER INC. go to -1.30%.

Insider trade positions for ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]

There are presently around $239 million, or 32.70% of ZIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIP stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 7,420,823, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.80% of the total institutional ownership; SEI INVESTMENTS CO, holding 192,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 million in ZIP stocks shares; and CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.45 million in ZIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIPRECRUITER INC. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in ZIPRECRUITER INC. [NYSE:ZIP] by around 8,213,924 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,213,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,213,924 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.