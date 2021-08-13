Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] moved up 3.40: Why It’s Important

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] closed the trading session at $2.43 on 08/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.36, while the highest price level was $2.64. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol™ Levothyroxine (XP-8121) for the Treatment of Hypothyroidism.

Currently recruiting healthy participants.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its XeriSol levothyroxine for hypothyroidism to proceed. The active IND enables Xeris to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for XP-8121 using its novel formulation of levothyroxine in a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The Phase 1 study will characterize Pharmacokinetics (PK) and evaluate the safety and tolerability of XP-8121 in healthy participants.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, XERS reached to a volume of 10948864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

XERS stock trade performance evaluation

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.33 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75 million, or 56.10% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 6,553,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., holding 3,418,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.31 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.67 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 13.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 10,871,338 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,383,215 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,747,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,001,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,171,765 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 904,790 shares during the same period.