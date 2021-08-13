why The ExOne Company [XONE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.75

The ExOne Company [NASDAQ: XONE] jumped around 7.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.08 at the close of the session, up 45.14%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors ofThe ExOne Company (“ExOne” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XONE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) (NYSE:DM) in a stock and cash transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement,ExOne shareholders will receive only $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock they own, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share.

The investigation concerns whether the ExOne Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Desktop Metal is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is well below the 52-week high of $66.48 for the Company’s shares.

The ExOne Company stock is now 164.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XONE Stock saw the intraday high of $25.36 and lowest of $23.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.48, which means current price is +172.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 487.65K shares, XONE reached a trading volume of 11870678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The ExOne Company [XONE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XONE shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The ExOne Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The ExOne Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $29, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Buy rating on XONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ExOne Company is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

How has XONE stock performed recently?

The ExOne Company [XONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.44. With this latest performance, XONE shares gained by 45.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.90 for The ExOne Company [XONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.44, while it was recorded at 18.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.98 for the last 200 days.

The ExOne Company [XONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The ExOne Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for The ExOne Company [XONE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ExOne Company go to 46.49%.

Insider trade positions for The ExOne Company [XONE]

There are presently around $267 million, or 45.60% of XONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XONE stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,199,252, which is approximately -17.843% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 1,475,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.02 million in XONE stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $37.02 million in XONE stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in The ExOne Company [NASDAQ:XONE] by around 1,858,066 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,373,693 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,422,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,654,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XONE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 681,675 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,506,541 shares during the same period.