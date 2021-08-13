why Target Corporation [TGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $250.59

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on August 12, 2021 that David P. Abney, Gail K. Boudreaux Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced its board of directors elected David P. Abney, former chairman of the board and chief executive officer of United Parcel Service, Inc., and Gail K. Boudreaux, president and chief executive officer of Anthem, Inc., as directors. Mr. Abney’s appointment is effective immediately and Ms. Boudreaux’s appointment becomes effective September 23, 2021.

Mr. Abney, 65, held a series of escalating leadership roles at UPS over his more than 40-year career. He was named CEO in September 2014 and chairman and CEO in February 2016, a role he held until announcing his retirement in June 2020. He remained executive chairman through September 2020 to assist with the leadership transition. Mr. Abney previously served as chief operating officer between 2007 and 2014, overseeing logistics, sustainability, engineering and the UPS global transportation network, which serves more than 220 countries and territories. His additional leadership roles include president of United Parcel Service Airlines and president of United Parcel Service International. Mr. Abney serves as, a member of the board of directors for Northrop Grumman Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan, Inc., the Annie E. Casey foundation, the Georgia Historical Society and the Delta State University Alumni Foundation.

A sum of 2257620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.20M shares. Target Corporation shares reached a high of $264.60 and dropped to a low of $261.05 until finishing in the latest session at $261.88.

The one-year TGT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.51. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $250.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $235 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $211, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.38, while it was recorded at 262.29 for the last single week of trading, and 203.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 24.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.63. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $10,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 9.91%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104,151 million, or 81.70% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,847,278, which is approximately -0.587% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,515,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.61 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.58 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -2.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 906 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 22,714,007 shares. Additionally, 911 investors decreased positions by around 28,190,914 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 346,801,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,706,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,307,280 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 6,690,549 shares during the same period.