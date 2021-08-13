Wells Fargo lifts Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] price plunged by -1.10 percent to reach at -$1.88. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

– Press release scheduled for 7 a.m. Eastern time on August 18, 2021.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

A sum of 2558589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. Analog Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $169.71 and dropped to a low of $166.56 until finishing in the latest session at $168.58.

The one-year ADI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.13. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $185.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $178 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On May 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 165 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.48, while it was recorded at 170.50 for the last single week of trading, and 153.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +58.25. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $76,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 13.08%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,000 million, or 99.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 33,344,669, which is approximately 5.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,155,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.97 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly 1.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 22,884,103 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 15,810,127 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 323,152,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,846,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,684,741 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,605,038 shares during the same period.