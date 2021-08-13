Wall Street Analyst Resumed Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.42%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, September 1, 2021Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 10158926Live Call: 1-844-378-6481 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-5159 (International)Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll-Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International)(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 8, 2021)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

Over the last 12 months, CHWY stock rose by 78.89%. The one-year Chewy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.3. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.70 billion, with 415.25 million shares outstanding and 81.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CHWY stock reached a trading volume of 2266327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $97.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 559.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 488.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 20.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.45, while it was recorded at 91.50 for the last single week of trading, and 84.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,771 million, or 85.90% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately -1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,885,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $749.1 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 4.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

260 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 15,086,435 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 19,983,710 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 362,180,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,250,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,698,710 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,644,983 shares during the same period.