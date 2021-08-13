Wall Street Analyst Initiated Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.38%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Cat Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results.

Cat Financial reported second-quarter 2021 revenues of $646 million, an increase of $5 million, or 1%, compared with the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 profit was $142 million, an increase of $83 million, or 141%, compared with the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in revenues was primarily due to a $17 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and a $7 million favorable impact from higher average earning assets, partially offset by an $18 million unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates.

Over the last 12 months, CAT stock rose by 55.52%. The one-year Caterpillar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.48. The average equity rating for CAT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $120.75 billion, with 547.90 million shares outstanding and 547.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, CAT stock reached a trading volume of 7764004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $239.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 160 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.37, while it was recorded at 212.03 for the last single week of trading, and 207.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caterpillar Inc. Fundamentals:

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 31.13%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84,837 million, or 70.40% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,269,463, which is approximately 0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,946,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.08 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.18 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 5.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

979 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 25,527,241 shares. Additionally, 833 investors decreased positions by around 17,773,615 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 339,433,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,734,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,746,706 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,200 shares during the same period.