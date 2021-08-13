Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ON24 Inc. [ONTF]. What else is Wall St. saying

ON24 Inc. [NYSE: ONTF] traded at a low on 08/12/21, posting a -2.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.70. The company report on August 13, 2021 that ON24 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating ON24, Inc. on Behalf of ON24 Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ON24, Inc. (“ON24” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ONTF) on behalf of ON24 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ON24 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3583589 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ON24 Inc. stands at 7.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.85%.

The market cap for ONTF stock reached $1.07 billion, with 32.62 million shares outstanding and 25.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 447.32K shares, ONTF reached a trading volume of 3583589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON24 Inc. [ONTF]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ON24 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ON24 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON24 Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93.

How has ONTF stock performed recently?

ON24 Inc. [ONTF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.68. With this latest performance, ONTF shares dropped by -39.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.17 for ON24 Inc. [ONTF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.70, while it was recorded at 28.31 for the last single week of trading.

ON24 Inc. [ONTF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON24 Inc. [ONTF] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.92 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. ON24 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.20.

Return on Total Capital for ONTF is now 97.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.78. Additionally, ONTF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 292.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON24 Inc. [ONTF] managed to generate an average of $17,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.ON24 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for ON24 Inc. [ONTF]

There are presently around $392 million, or 70.90% of ONTF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTF stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 5,354,518, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.65% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,637,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.94 million in ONTF stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $34.72 million in ONTF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON24 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in ON24 Inc. [NYSE:ONTF] by around 12,635,671 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 933,378 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,497,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,066,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTF stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,510,313 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 771,681 shares during the same period.