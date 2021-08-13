Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] price surged by 1.36 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Small Businesses on Coupang’s Marketplace Record 87% YoY Sales Growth in Q2.

Coupang announced that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the company’s marketplace grew their sales 87% year-over-year in the second quarter, compared to a 7% decline for total SME offline sales in Korea.

This strong growth can be attributed to the company’s commitment to support small enterprises, which form a critical component of Coupang’s business. The hundreds of thousands of small merchants making their living on Coupang constitute 80% of the company’s total sellers. To support their success, Coupang provides these companies onboarding assistance and training, as well as support with marketing and promotional activities to help them grow their businesses.

A sum of 6455991 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.62M shares. Coupang Inc. shares reached a high of $37.55 and dropped to a low of $36.16 until finishing in the latest session at $37.20.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.39, while it was recorded at 38.45 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,680 million, or 85.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.45 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $4.11 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 1,165,673,226 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,096,303 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 61,191,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,227,960,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150,678,310 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 176,515 shares during the same period.