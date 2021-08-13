Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] gain 104.83% so far this year. What now?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $37.75 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2021 that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SIC, SAFM, CMO, SBKK, SQ, TBIO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for $14.50 per share in cash. If you are a Select Interior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Translate Bio Inc. represents 75.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.84 billion with the latest information. TBIO stock price has been found in the range of $37.715 to $37.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, TBIO reached a trading volume of 3525621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $21, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.90.

Trading performance analysis for TBIO stock

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 29.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.83, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.40 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.86. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.75.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -2.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$440,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

There are presently around $2,544 million, or 90.30% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,552,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.62 million in TBIO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $170.22 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly -25.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 7,403,511 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,474,581 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 55,524,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,402,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,369 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 949,393 shares during the same period.