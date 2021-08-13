The Western Union Company [WU] Revenue clocked in at $4.86 billion, up 2.28% YTD: What’s Next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Western Union and PERA HUB to Offer Digital Money Transfers with UnionBank.

Western Union Services will be Available via the UnionBank App; a First in the Philippines.

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and PERA HUB, a leading provider of financial services, announced the integration of Western Union’s digital money transfer capabilities into the UnionBank banking platform, for the first time offering customers in the Philippines the choice to receive Western Union money transfers, 24/7, via a banking app.

A sum of 3499640 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. The Western Union Company shares reached a high of $22.70 and dropped to a low of $22.41 until finishing in the latest session at $22.44.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.09. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $26.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 19.51.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.41, while it was recorded at 22.63 for the last single week of trading, and 23.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.19%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,186 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,872,736, which is approximately 0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,981,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in WU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $465.33 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -7.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 40,799,449 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 45,030,896 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 323,515,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,346,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,220,900 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,441,808 shares during the same period.