Tapestry Inc. [TPR] moved up 1.38: Why It’s Important

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] closed the trading session at $44.70 on 08/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.12, while the highest price level was $45.03. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY21 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call.

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter and year-end results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-866-847-4217 or 1-203-518-9845 and provide the Conference ID 6727129. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on August 19th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-283-4641 or 1-402-220-0851 and enter the Conference ID 6727129.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.82 percent and weekly performance of 2.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 2785071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.19, while it was recorded at 43.96 for the last single week of trading, and 38.46 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 53.50%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,448 million, or 92.80% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,046,563, which is approximately 22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,018,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 42,083,359 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 38,669,228 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 175,362,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,114,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,143,407 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,817,471 shares during the same period.