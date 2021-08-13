Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on Centene Corporation [CNC] – find out why.

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] price plunged by -2.08 percent to reach at -$1.34. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Centene Announces Additional Actions To Further Protect Members And Employees From COVID-19.

Company will enhance efforts to educate members and employees to increase vaccination rates.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced it is taking additional steps to further protect members and employees from COVID-19, to educate its key stakeholders about the benefits of the vaccine, and to prepare for anticipated vaccine and testing requirements for companies that hold federal contracts.

A sum of 3633876 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.92M shares. Centene Corporation shares reached a high of $64.71 and dropped to a low of $63.07 until finishing in the latest session at $63.11.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.97. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $85.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $87, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.59 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.36, while it was recorded at 65.11 for the last single week of trading, and 65.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.28%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,694 million, or 93.50% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,703,882, which is approximately 0.206% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,989,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in CNC stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.25 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

373 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 38,182,709 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 55,402,484 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 440,313,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,898,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,064,587 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 11,676,785 shares during the same period.