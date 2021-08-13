RBC Capital Mkts lifts Bumble Inc. [BMBL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] jumped around 3.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.83 at the close of the session, up 6.63%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Bumble Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Total Revenue Increased 38% to $186 millionBumble App Revenue Increased 55% to $127 millionRaising Full Year 2021 Outlook.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 6770369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $63.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

How has BMBL stock performed recently?

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.73, while it was recorded at 48.40 for the last single week of trading.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.04 and a Gross Margin at +57.13. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.99.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.16. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.30.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bumble Inc. go to 79.10%.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $7,631 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 85,817,716, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,697,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.6 million in BMBL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $278.0 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 311.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 142,576,600 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,499,150 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 5,055,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,131,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,443,738 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,148,532 shares during the same period.