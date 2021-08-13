Radian Group Inc. [RDN] Is Currently 2.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] gained 2.75% or 0.65 points to close at $24.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2784095 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Radian Announces Retirement of Herbert Wender as Non-Executive Chairman.

Radian Director Howard B. Culang Will Succeed Wender in May 2022.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that Herbert Wender intends to retire as Non-Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors following completion of his current term at Radian’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in May 2022. His retirement follows a decades-long tenure during which he helped make Radian one of the most successful, dynamic and resilient companies in the mortgage and real estate industries.

It opened the trading session at $23.90, the shares rose to $24.27 and dropped to $23.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDN points out that the company has recorded 17.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, RDN reached to a volume of 2784095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on RDN stock. On May 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 26.50 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40.

Trading performance analysis for RDN stock

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.65, while it was recorded at 23.37 for the last single week of trading, and 21.64 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.01. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.31.

Return on Total Capital for RDN is now 10.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.18. Additionally, RDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] managed to generate an average of $246,016 per employee.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 20.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

There are presently around $4,489 million, or 97.30% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,620,070, which is approximately 2.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,214,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.62 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $380.31 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -9.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 14,195,540 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 22,814,295 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 148,029,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,039,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,471,557 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,643,284 shares during the same period.