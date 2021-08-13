Poshmark Inc. [POSH] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $50

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] gained 8.08% or 2.21 points to close at $29.57 with a heavy trading volume of 2569544 shares. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Poshmark, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q2 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 25% Year over Year to $449.6 millionQ2 Total Revenue Grew 22% Year over Year to $81.8 millionQ2 Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million with margins of 7.4%.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted net revenues of $81.8 million, which is a 22% year-over-year increase from the second quarter of 2020. Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) grew 25% year-over-year to $449.6 million, up from $359.7 million in the same period last year.

It opened the trading session at $27.63, the shares rose to $29.80 and dropped to $27.4116, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for POSH points out that the company has recorded -62.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, POSH reached to a volume of 2569544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $54.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.52.

Trading performance analysis for POSH stock

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.37. With this latest performance, POSH shares dropped by -22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.91 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.45, while it was recorded at 31.98 for the last single week of trading.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.29. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for POSH is now 32.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.28. Additionally, POSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] managed to generate an average of $30,188 per employee.Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Poshmark Inc. [POSH]

There are presently around $231 million, or 58.60% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS with ownership of 1,092,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 973,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.8 million in POSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.16 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 7,482,414 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 36,409 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 308,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,827,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,337,020 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,732 shares during the same period.