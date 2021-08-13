PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is -4.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on July 27, 2021 that PACCAR Achieves Very Good Quarterly Revenues and Profits.

PACCAR Parts Delivers Record Quarterly Sales and Profits.

“PACCAR achieved very good revenues and net income in the second quarter of 2021,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR Parts achieved record quarterly sales and profits due to strong industry truck utilization, an increased number of Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks with the PACCAR Powertrain, and the growth of PACCAR Parts’ e-commerce platform. PACCAR Financial Services earned record quarterly profits due to excellent portfolio quality and strong used truck demand. I am very proud of our employees for delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers.”.

A sum of 2302982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. PACCAR Inc shares reached a high of $83.20 and dropped to a low of $81.82 until finishing in the latest session at $82.02.

The one-year PCAR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.44. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $100.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.20, while it was recorded at 80.90 for the last single week of trading, and 90.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PACCAR Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.88 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.93.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.86. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $49,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

PCAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 19.65%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,808 million, or 66.30% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,174,800, which is approximately 1.101% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,225,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.76 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -5.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 10,456,070 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 18,015,621 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 188,641,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,112,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,124 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,864 shares during the same period.