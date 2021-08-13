Morgan Stanley lifts Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.09 during the day while it closed the day at $24.53. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Trip.com Sets Vaccination Incentives in Motion.

#BestShot distributes over HK$50 million worth of coupons offering 5% off hotels.

Win two return flights from Hong Kong to Canada.

Trip.com Group Limited stock has also gained 1.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCOM stock has declined by -32.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.79% and lost -27.28% year-on date.

The market cap for TCOM stock reached $30.82 billion, with 604.60 million shares outstanding and 471.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 4369655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $43 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62.

TCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -23.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.63 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.31, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 35.27 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.77 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.73.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$109,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 3.25%.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,942 million, or 67.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 43,922,168, which is approximately 20.916% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,991,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.64 million in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $524.17 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 58,300,600 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 48,744,291 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 298,238,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,283,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,814,048 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,633,657 shares during the same period.