MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Revenue clocked in at $1.19 billion, up 17.61% YTD: What’s Next?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] gained 1.10% or 0.16 points to close at $14.76 with a heavy trading volume of 4383512 shares. The company report on August 9, 2021 that MGIC Announces Promotion of Michael E. Jacobson to Senior Vice President, Product Strategy.

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), announced the promotion of Michael “Mike” E. Jacobson to Senior Vice President – Product Strategy.

Mike joined MGIC in 2018 as VP, Corporate Development; and moved into the role of VP, Product Strategy in December of 2019. Prior to joining MGIC, Mike began his career at Milliman, growing in roles of increasing responsibility in financial analysis and client engagement, culminating in a role as principal. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

It opened the trading session at $14.58, the shares rose to $14.805 and dropped to $14.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTG points out that the company has recorded 17.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, MTG reached to a volume of 4383512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. On October 22, 2018, analysts increased their price target for MTG shares from 14.50 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.47.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 14.44 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 10.79%.

There are presently around $4,717 million, or 97.20% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,376,532, which is approximately 3.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,754,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.42 million in MTG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $421.3 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 27,826,475 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 36,109,828 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 255,675,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,611,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,680 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,103,350 shares during the same period.