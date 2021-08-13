Market cap of Weber Inc. [WEBR] reaches 8.96B – now what?

Weber Inc. [NYSE: WEBR] slipped around -1.99 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.10 at the close of the session, down -10.42%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, WEBR reached a trading volume of 4366545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weber Inc. [WEBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weber Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35.

How has WEBR stock performed recently?

Weber Inc. [WEBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weber Inc. [WEBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.93 and a Gross Margin at +38.23. Weber Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for WEBR is now 22.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.00. Additionally, WEBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weber Inc. [WEBR] managed to generate an average of $41,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.