Market cap of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] reaches 546.01B – now what?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] traded at a low on 08/11/21, posting a -0.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $115.99. The company report on June 2, 2021 that NXP Ramps Automotive Processing Innovation with Two Processors on TSMC 16nm FinFET Technology.

COMPUTEX – NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), a world leader in automotive processing, and TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) announced the release of NXP’s S32G2 vehicle network processors and the S32R294 radar processor into volume production on TSMC’s advanced 16 nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology. This marks the migration of NXP’s S32 family of processors to increasingly advanced process nodes as automobiles continue to evolve into powerful computing platforms. NXP’s continued innovation in the S32 family is designed to help carmakers simplify vehicle architecture and deliver the fully connected and configurable car of tomorrow.

The S32G2 vehicle networking processors enable service-oriented gateways for secure cloud connectivity and over-the-air updates that will unlock a multitude of data-driven services such as usage-based insurance and vehicle health management. S32G2 processors also serve as domain and zonal controllers to enable next-generation vehicle architectures and as high-performance ASIL D safety processors in advanced driver assistance and autonomous drive systems. The move to TSMC’s 16nm technology has allowed S32G2 to consolidate multiple devices into one, creating a powerful System-on-Chip (SoC) that reduces the processor’s footprint.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4476828 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at 1.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for TSM stock reached $546.01 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 4476828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $140.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 270.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.90, while it was recorded at 117.60 for the last single week of trading, and 114.75 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.27 and a Gross Margin at +51.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.67.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 28.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.98. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] managed to generate an average of $9,112,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 16.10%.

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 734 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 49,866,571 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 110,134,651 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 722,119,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,120,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,028,714 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 10,427,645 shares during the same period.