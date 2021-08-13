Market cap of GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] reaches 8.91B – now what?

GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: GXO] gained 9.32% on the last trading session, reaching $75.87 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that XPO Logistics Recognizes Another 133 LTL Drivers for Safety Milestones.

Honors drivers with accident-free records of one, two and three million miles.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, announced that another seven XPO less-than-truckload (LTL) drivers surpassed three million accident-free miles in the first half of 2021:.

GXO Logistics Inc. represents 117.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.91 billion with the latest information. GXO stock price has been found in the range of $68.67 to $76.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, GXO reached a trading volume of 2549030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GXO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for GXO Logistics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GXO Logistics Inc. is set at 6.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for GXO stock

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.66.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.58, while it was recorded at 68.02 for the last single week of trading.

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.49 and a Gross Margin at +11.35. GXO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.50.

Return on Total Capital for GXO is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.53. Additionally, GXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] managed to generate an average of -$333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.GXO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]

Positions in GXO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:GXO] by around 6,715,307 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 9,634,709 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 66,792,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,142,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GXO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,555,137 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 577,469 shares during the same period.