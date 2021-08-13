Market cap of Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] reaches 130.91M – now what?

Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ: DYAI] price plunged by -7.77 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Dyadic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Executed binding term sheet with Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq:SRNE) to outlicense C1 protein production platform for the development and commercialization of vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, protein therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, including DYAI-100, Dyadic’s lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

New collaboration with India’s Syngene International to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

A sum of 6091892 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. Dyadic International Inc. shares reached a high of $5.02 and dropped to a low of $4.39 until finishing in the latest session at $4.87.

The one-year DYAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.83. The average equity rating for DYAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyadic International Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

DYAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.28. With this latest performance, DYAI shares gained by 47.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dyadic International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -621.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.05. Dyadic International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -582.13.

Return on Total Capital for DYAI is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,036,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Dyadic International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 25.40% of DYAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,232,083, which is approximately 3.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 386,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 million in DYAI stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.72 million in DYAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dyadic International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ:DYAI] by around 1,004,276 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,400,318 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,951,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,356,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYAI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,352 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 195,678 shares during the same period.