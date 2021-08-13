Market Analysts see Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] gaining to $105. Time to buy?

Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE: WLK] closed the trading session at $84.88 on 08/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.00, while the highest price level was $86.215. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Westlake Announces Pricing of $1.7 Billion Offering of Senior Notes.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) (“Westlake”) announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2041 (the “2041 Notes”), $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes”) and $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2061 (the “2061 Notes” and, together with the 2024 notes, the 2041 Notes and the 2051 Notes, the “Notes”) under its existing shelf registration statement. The 2024 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.875% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2024. The 2041 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.875% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2041. The 2051 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.125% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2051. The 2061 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.375% per annum and will mature on August 15, 2061. The sale of the Notes is scheduled to close on August 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Westlake intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed public offering of the Notes to fund a portion of the purchase price of its pending acquisitions (the “Acquisitions”) of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of (i) certain subsidiaries of Boral Industries Inc. engaged in Boral Limited’s North American building products businesses in roofing, siding, trim and shutters, decorative stone and windows for a purchase price of $2.15 billion in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, (ii) Lasco Fittings, Inc. for a purchase price of $252.5 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, and (iii) DX Acquisition Corp. for a purchase price of $170.0 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, and to pay related fees and expenses. This offering is not contingent upon the consummation of any of the Acquisitions. However, if Westlake does not consummate an Acquisition under specified circumstances, Westlake will be required to redeem all of the outstanding Notes of the applicable series at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the Notes of such series being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the date of such redemption.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.02 percent and weekly performance of 4.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 549.21K shares, WLK reached to a volume of 1419066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLK shares is $105.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Westlake Chemical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westlake Chemical Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

WLK stock trade performance evaluation

Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, WLK shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.57, while it was recorded at 84.02 for the last single week of trading, and 87.51 for the last 200 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.20 and a Gross Margin at +12.18. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.38.

Return on Total Capital for WLK is now 4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.82. Additionally, WLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] managed to generate an average of $35,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Westlake Chemical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westlake Chemical Corporation go to 48.23%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,885 million, or 26.60% of WLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,728,567, which is approximately -1.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,669,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.51 million in WLK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $260.16 million in WLK stock with ownership of nearly -1.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westlake Chemical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Westlake Chemical Corporation [NYSE:WLK] by around 6,152,107 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,082,618 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 21,752,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,987,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,383 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 286,156 shares during the same period.