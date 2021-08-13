Market Analysts see The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] gained 0.68% or 0.46 points to close at $67.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2272627 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that The Hartford Names Claire Burns Chief Marketing And Communications Officer.

Kathleen Bromage, currently chief marketing and communications officer, to retire at the end of 2021.

The Hartford has appointed Claire Burns chief marketing and communications officer effective Sept. 1. Burns will report directly to Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. She succeeds Kathleen Bromage, who is currently chief marketing and communications officer and head of the company’s Hartford Next transformation initiative. Bromage will remain in an advisory role and continue to oversee Hartford Next through the end of the year.

It opened the trading session at $67.88, the shares rose to $68.23 and dropped to $67.4803, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIG points out that the company has recorded 35.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HIG reached to a volume of 2272627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $75.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIG stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HIG shares from 48 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57.

Trading performance analysis for HIG stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.49, while it was recorded at 67.10 for the last single week of trading, and 56.96 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 8.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $22,437 million, or 96.10% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,130,425, which is approximately 0.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,397,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 4.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

304 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 35,415,439 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 37,481,840 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 257,101,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,998,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,306,497 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,354 shares during the same period.