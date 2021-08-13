Market Analysts see Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Sharecare to participate in BTIG HIMSS Digital Health Virtual Booth Tour.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, announced that Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, and Justin Ferrero, president and chief financial officer, will present at the BTIG HIMSS Digital Health Virtual Booth Tour on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. E.T. The webcast link is available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

A sum of 2777643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 615.27K shares. Sharecare Inc. shares reached a high of $7.67 and dropped to a low of $6.66 until finishing in the latest session at $7.42.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SHCR shares gained by 15.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 16,674,914 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,463,260 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,961,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,099,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,528,624 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,190,136 shares during the same period.