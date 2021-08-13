Market Analysts see OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

OncoCyte Corporation [NASDAQ: OCX] traded at a high on 08/12/21, posting a 17.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.80. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Oncocyte Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

DetermaRx Q2 Sample Volume Grows 23% over Q1 2021.

Potential pan-cancer utility of DetermaIO strengthened by data in breast, lung, bladder and renal cell cancer, validating the test in all four tumor types evaluated; upcoming oral presentation of randomized clinical trial in TNBC at ESMOChronix acquisition positions Oncocyte to enter growing field of blood-based monitoring for immune therapy response and transplant rejection testing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8553680 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OncoCyte Corporation stands at 15.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.31%.

The market cap for OCX stock reached $411.89 million, with 82.12 million shares outstanding and 82.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 462.63K shares, OCX reached a trading volume of 8553680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCX shares is $7.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for OncoCyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for OncoCyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on OCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OncoCyte Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 179.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has OCX stock performed recently?

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, OCX shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

OncoCyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]

There are presently around $265 million, or 61.60% of OCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 16,776,484, which is approximately 14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 12,223,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.67 million in OCX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.7 million in OCX stock with ownership of nearly -4.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in OncoCyte Corporation [NASDAQ:OCX] by around 19,828,966 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 797,262 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 34,592,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,218,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,906,135 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 273,783 shares during the same period.