LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] moved down -6.36: Why It’s Important

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: LITB] loss -6.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.62 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2021 that LightInTheBox Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. represents 112.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $177.29 million with the latest information. LITB stock price has been found in the range of $1.46 to $1.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 866.07K shares, LITB reached a trading volume of 5146110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for LITB stock

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.71. With this latest performance, LITB shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7986, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6514 for the last 200 days.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +44.24. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.34.

Return on Total Capital for LITB is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.46. Additionally, LITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB] managed to generate an average of $2,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.94.LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. go to 45.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [LITB]

There are presently around $19 million, or 10.60% of LITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITB stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND IV ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 6,457,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.06% of the total institutional ownership; TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD., holding 2,137,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 million in LITB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.06 million in LITB stock with ownership of nearly 21.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:LITB] by around 776,286 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 300,028 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,926,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,002,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,697 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 52,525 shares during the same period.