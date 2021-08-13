Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Revenue clocked in at $2.04 billion, down -26.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] slipped around -0.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.79 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Olo Teams Up With Grubhub to Streamline Delivery and Digital Orders for Restaurants.

Orders through Grubhub now injected directly into restaurant point-of-sale via Olo Rails.

Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, announced an engagement with Grubhub (NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to integrate digital orders directly into the point-of-sale (POS) of tens of thousands of restaurant brand locations via Olo Rails.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, GRUB reached a trading volume of 4726568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]?

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

How has GRUB stock performed recently?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB], while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Insider trade positions for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

129 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 25,358,190 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 102,741,424 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 132,435,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,535,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,288,189 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 30,125,701 shares during the same period.