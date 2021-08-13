JP Morgan lifts The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] gained 8.67% or 3.25 points to close at $40.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3678094 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that The AZEK Company Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Continued Strong Sales Growth and Demand Environment; Phase 2 of Capacity Expansion Program Completed; Raising Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS.

It opened the trading session at $40.80, the shares rose to $41.76 and dropped to $40.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZEK points out that the company has recorded -9.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 3678094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AZEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 127.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for AZEK stock

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.52 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.15, while it was recorded at 38.12 for the last single week of trading, and 41.04 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now -0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.42. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] managed to generate an average of -$73,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 23.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $6,128 million, or 91.20% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 27,721,090, which is approximately -29.321% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 27,720,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in AZEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $487.76 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly 33.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 21,963,376 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 30,064,361 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 98,347,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,375,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,566,582 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,524,157 shares during the same period.