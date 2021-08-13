Jefferies lifts Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] traded at a low on 08/12/21, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.43. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On August 2, 2021, Credit Suisse declared coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

ETN Ticker.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4490225 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Credit Suisse Group AG stands at 1.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.53%.

The market cap for CS stock reached $27.24 billion, with 2.45 billion shares outstanding and 2.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 4490225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 162.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.64.

How has CS stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 10.49 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $596 million, or 2.70% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,608,358, which is approximately 0.301% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 3,501,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.52 million in CS stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $32.46 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly -42.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 18,117,356 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,714,659 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 30,263,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,095,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,753,044 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,461,981 shares during the same period.