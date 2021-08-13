IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC] Stock trading around $15.27 per share: What’s Next?

IEC Electronics Corp. [NASDAQ: IEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.15%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of IEC Electronics Corp. (Nasdaq – IEC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors ofIEC Electronics Corp. (“IEC Electronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:IEC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Creation Technologies Inc. (“Creation”) in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEC Electronics shareholders will receive only $15.35 in cash for each share of IEC Electronics they own.

The investigation concerns whether the IEC Electronics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Creation is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $17.98 for the Company’s shares.

Over the last 12 months, IEC stock rose by 73.92%. The one-year IEC Electronics Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.84. The average equity rating for IEC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $163.24 million, with 10.58 million shares outstanding and 9.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.75K shares, IEC stock reached a trading volume of 2846724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEC shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for IEC Electronics Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2014, representing the official price target for IEC Electronics Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while C.K. Cooper analysts kept a Buy rating on IEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IEC Electronics Corp. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

IEC Stock Performance Analysis:

IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.15. With this latest performance, IEC shares gained by 45.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.69 for IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IEC Electronics Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. IEC Electronics Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for IEC is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.48. Additionally, IEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC] managed to generate an average of $7,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.IEC Electronics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

IEC Electronics Corp. [IEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57 million, or 45.30% of IEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEC stocks are: PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 805,500, which is approximately -10.291% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC, holding 544,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.31 million in IEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.02 million in IEC stock with ownership of nearly 24.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IEC Electronics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in IEC Electronics Corp. [NASDAQ:IEC] by around 594,577 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 586,872 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,563,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,744,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,978 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 422,707 shares during the same period.