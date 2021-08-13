HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] stock Downgrade by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $15

HyreCar Inc. [NASDAQ: HYRE] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.82 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that HyreCar to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021.

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Joe Furnari, CEO and Serge De Bock, CFO, will present starting at 3:00 pm ET. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Canaccord representative.

HyreCar Inc. stock is now 37.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYRE Stock saw the intraday high of $10.17 and lowest of $9.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.21, which means current price is +44.62% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, HYRE reached a trading volume of 2867803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HyreCar Inc. [HYRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYRE shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for HyreCar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for HyreCar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $16, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on HYRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HyreCar Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has HYRE stock performed recently?

HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.01. With this latest performance, HYRE shares dropped by -46.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.97 for HyreCar Inc. [HYRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.63, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

HyreCar Inc. [HYRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.45 and a Gross Margin at +32.78. HyreCar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.32.

Return on Total Capital for HYRE is now -704.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,096.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,305.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] managed to generate an average of -$176,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 260.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.HyreCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for HyreCar Inc. [HYRE]

There are presently around $106 million, or 65.10% of HYRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYRE stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 1,506,666, which is approximately 22.028% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,126,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.06 million in HYRE stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.14 million in HYRE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HyreCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in HyreCar Inc. [NASDAQ:HYRE] by around 4,865,319 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,144,691 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,755,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,765,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYRE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,542 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 204,124 shares during the same period.