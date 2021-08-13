For Organon & Co. [OGN], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] surged by $3.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.00 during the day while it closed the day at $33.50. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Organon Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Announces Inaugural Dividend.

Second quarter 2021 revenue of $1,595 million.

Net income from continuing operations of $431 million, or $1.70 per diluted share; Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $437 million, or $1.72 per diluted share.

The market cap for OGN stock reached $8.51 billion, with 254.03 million shares outstanding and 253.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 7825507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05.

OGN stock trade performance evaluation

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 30.48 for the last single week of trading.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.36 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.68.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organon & Co. [OGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.62. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $217,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 24,028,766 shares. Additionally, 2,054 investors decreased positions by around 32,449,031 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 122,052,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,530,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,138,734 shares, while 1,401 institutional investors sold positions of 9,590,029 shares during the same period.