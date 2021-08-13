For Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP], Analyst sees a rise to $177. What next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $151.90 during the day while it closed the day at $151.15. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Microchip Technology Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes.

(NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced that that it has entered into separate privately negotiated exchange agreements (the “Exchange Agreements”) with certain holders of its outstanding 1.625% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), 1.625% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and 2.250% Convertible Junior Subordinated Notes due 2037 (the “2037 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes and the 2027 Notes, collectively, the “Notes”), pursuant to which Microchip will deliver and pay, as the case may be, an aggregate of (a) approximately 2.7 million shares of Microchip’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), based on the Reference Price (as defined below) and (b) approximately $266.0 million in cash, collectively, including accrued interest, in exchange for approximately $70.4 million principal amount of the 2025 Notes, approximately $100.7 million principal amount of the 2027 Notes and approximately $92.5 million principal amount of the 2037 Notes (the “Exchange Transactions”).

The foregoing amounts of cash and stock are subject to adjustment during a one-day measurement period ending August 12, 2021. Accordingly, such approximate amounts are estimates based on an assumed price per share of Common Stock equal to the closing price per share of Common Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of the applicable Exchange Agreement and the Reference Price used in the Exchange Transactions. The actual amounts of cash paid and shares of Common Stock issued could vary depending on changes in the trading price of the Common Stock during the measurement period. The Exchange Transactions are expected to close on or about August 17, 2021. Following the closing of the Exchange Transactions, approximately $71.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes will remain outstanding, approximately $232.7 million in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes will remain outstanding and approximately $30.1 million in aggregate principal amount of 2037 Notes will remain outstanding, in each case, with terms unchanged. Microchip will not receive any cash proceeds from the Exchange Transactions. In exchange for delivering and paying, as applicable, the shares of Microchip’s Common Stock and cash pursuant to the Exchange Transactions, Microchip will receive and cancel the exchanged Notes. Microchip will fund the cash portion of the Exchange Transactions with borrowings under that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of May 29, 2018, among the Company, the lenders from time to time party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, as amended, and with existing cash and cash equivalents.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock has also gained 0.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCHP stock has inclined by 6.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.11% and gained 9.44% year-on date.

The market cap for MCHP stock reached $41.43 billion, with 273.80 million shares outstanding and 268.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 3480095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $176.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $165 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MCHP stock trade performance evaluation

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.48, while it was recorded at 150.27 for the last single week of trading, and 144.90 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 16.20%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,899 million, or 93.40% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,536,822, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 2.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,640,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.71 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 37.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 17,675,898 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 11,953,108 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 221,110,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,739,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,941 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,966 shares during the same period.