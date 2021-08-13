For Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN], Analyst sees a drop to $3800. What next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 0.35% or 11.39 points to close at $3303.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2312003 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Amazon On Pace to Buy Over $120 Billion of Supplies and Services from Businesses in the U.S. in 2021.

The company will purchase equipment for logistics sites, supplies for corporate offices, and services for construction, design, and engineering projects, among others, from more than 200,000 companies operating in the U.S. this year.

Already the largest creator of direct jobs in the country, Amazon is making purchases that will support over 800,000 jobs in communities across the U.S., many of them in small and medium-sized businesses.

It opened the trading session at $3,290.00, the shares rose to $3,314.51 and dropped to $3,269.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded 1.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 2312003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4241.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $4400 to $4200. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5500 to $5000, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMZN stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4125 to 3900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 70.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 175.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 238.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,472.10, while it was recorded at 3,320.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3,273.23 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 35.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $970,978 million, or 58.90% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,614,254, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,547,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.0 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $52.44 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,131 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 11,011,784 shares. Additionally, 1,290 investors decreased positions by around 8,663,676 shares, while 422 investors held positions by with 274,248,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,924,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 833,952 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 1,059,559 shares during the same period.