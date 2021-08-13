Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Revenue clocked in at $1.45 billion, up 7.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] traded at a high on 08/12/21, posting a 2.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.67. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Equitrans Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), announced financial and operational results for the second quarter 2021. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Q2 2021 Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2489817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.76%.

The market cap for ETRN stock reached $3.73 million, with 433.00 million shares outstanding and 405.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 2489817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $9.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 564.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ETRN stock performed recently?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $3,360 million, or 88.53% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,774,870, which is approximately 16.306% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 45,300,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.75 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $351.23 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 4.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 47,500,589 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 47,068,009 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 292,942,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,511,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,157,891 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,132,807 shares during the same period.