Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] Stock trading around $21.64 per share: What’s Next?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE: DEA] loss -3.00% or -0.67 points to close at $21.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2970971 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Easterly Government Properties Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,300,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 945,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021.

RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $21.69, the shares rose to $21.86 and dropped to $21.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DEA points out that the company has recorded -5.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 590.67K shares, DEA reached to a volume of 2970971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEA shares is $25.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Easterly Government Properties Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEA in the course of the last twelve months was 109.22.

Trading performance analysis for DEA stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, DEA shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.76, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +30.90. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.19.

Return on Total Capital for DEA is now 2.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.13. Additionally, DEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] managed to generate an average of $228,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]

There are presently around $1,648 million, or 98.40% of DEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,206,085, which is approximately -0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,590,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.53 million in DEA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.52 million in DEA stock with ownership of nearly 1.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Easterly Government Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE:DEA] by around 7,746,966 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 8,754,708 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 59,667,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,169,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,163 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,919,165 shares during the same period.