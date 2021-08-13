DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, up 48.65% YTD: What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.15 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that DigitalBridge Investment Management To Acquire Controlling Stake In Digital Infrastructure Leader Vertical Bridge.

Investment Management Platform To Lead Purchase Designed to Support Vertical Bridge’s Continued Growth.

Enables Vertical Bridge to Capitalize on Attractive U.S. Telecom Infrastructure Market Set To Experience Accelerating Sector Momentum.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock is now 48.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBRG Stock saw the intraday high of $7.245 and lowest of $7.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.69, which means current price is +64.75% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 2329581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

How has DBRG stock performed recently?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.28. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 504.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $2,983 million, or 88.70% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,353,242, which is approximately 2.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,828,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.98 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $173.12 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 58,477,259 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 49,228,288 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 309,566,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,271,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,086,794 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,773,528 shares during the same period.