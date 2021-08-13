DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] is 6.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.86 during the day while it closed the day at $5.56. The company report on August 10, 2021 that DHT Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 9, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The full report is available here and in the below attachment.

DHT Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHT stock has declined by -3.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.47% and gained 6.31% year-on date.

The market cap for DHT stock reached $946.65 million, with 171.29 million shares outstanding and 143.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 2751610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

DHT stock trade performance evaluation

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.79. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.53.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.58. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] managed to generate an average of $14,792,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $530 million, or 56.90% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,953,039, which is approximately -21.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 12,630,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.23 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.43 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 16.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 16,775,889 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,842,572 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 66,702,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,320,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,380,338 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,086,396 shares during the same period.