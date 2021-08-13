Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain 18.96% so far this year. What now?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] closed the trading session at $46.06 on 08/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.11, while the highest price level was $46.18. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Corteva Announces $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Company Accelerates Actions to Reward Shareholders.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program. This newly authorized program is in addition to $1 billion program announced in 2019, which the Company expects to complete by the end of 2021 – more than one year ahead of its initial timeline, subject to market conditions and other considerations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.96 percent and weekly performance of 11.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 2978359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $50 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.70, while it was recorded at 45.47 for the last single week of trading, and 43.05 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.77. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $35,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 19.55%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,035 million, or 82.10% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,593,391, which is approximately -6.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,275,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly 0.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 35,394,298 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 40,365,445 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 511,196,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,956,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,305,254 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,361,311 shares during the same period.