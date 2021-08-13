Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] Is Currently 3.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: CORE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.78%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, SYKE, HFC, WBT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Over the last 12 months, CORE stock rose by 40.43%. The one-year Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.69. The average equity rating for CORE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.00 billion, with 45.20 million shares outstanding and 44.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.81K shares, CORE stock reached a trading volume of 2335198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORE shares is $47.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $39 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $28, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CORE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

CORE Stock Performance Analysis:

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, CORE shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.01, while it was recorded at 42.42 for the last single week of trading, and 37.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.23. Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.37.

Return on Total Capital for CORE is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.58. Additionally, CORE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] managed to generate an average of $8,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 8.38.Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CORE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CORE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. go to 3.60%.

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,028 million, or 96.30% of CORE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CORE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,051,657, which is approximately -0.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,883,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.25 million in CORE stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $122.18 million in CORE stock with ownership of nearly -0.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:CORE] by around 8,018,269 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 2,707,069 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 35,272,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,998,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CORE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,990,784 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 532,884 shares during the same period.