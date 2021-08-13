BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] is 51.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] gained 0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on August 13, 2021 that BIOLASE Reports Significantly Improved Revenue In Its Second Quarter As Continued High Demand For Dental Lasers From New Customers Fueled Growth.

Guides for Significant Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year in Third Quarter 2021.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided third quarter 2021 revenue guidance.

BIOLASE Inc. represents 150.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $91.35 million with the latest information. BIOL stock price has been found in the range of $0.62 to $0.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 6562854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for BIOL stock

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6589, while it was recorded at 0.6091 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6953 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.88.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -79.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -234.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.14. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$124,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

There are presently around $12 million, or 19.10% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,337,687, which is approximately 469.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,122,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 million in BIOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.9 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -15.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 11,307,743 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 3,790,840 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,314,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,413,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 854,039 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,685,084 shares during the same period.