B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] – find out why.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] surged by $1.66 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $52.72 during the day while it closed the day at $51.90. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Builders FirstSource Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Plan.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, announced that the board has authorized the Company to buy back up to $1 billion of its common shares.

Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource commented, “Since the merger of BFS and BMC at the onset of 2021, we have executed our integration plan, including the review of our balanced capital allocation strategy with the goal of maintaining our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. This new share repurchase program is aligned with that commitment and underpins our confidence in our balance sheet and strong cash flow generation. As of August 11, 2021, we had approximately $417 million of cash on hand, which is consistent with our recent guidance of $1.4 to $1.6 billion of free cash flow in 2021.”.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDR stock has inclined by 8.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.53% and gained 27.17% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $10.76 billion, with 207.11 million shares outstanding and 204.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 4434844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.23 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.06, while it was recorded at 49.14 for the last single week of trading, and 42.60 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,118 million, or 99.80% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,229,969, which is approximately -21.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,165,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $812.8 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly 13.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 23,509,640 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 40,805,109 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 130,632,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,947,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,563,586 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 7,885,133 shares during the same period.