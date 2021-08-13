AppLovin Corporation [APP] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $68

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] loss -2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $56.96 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that AppLovin Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Software revenue grows over +200% organically1 Y/Y and +40% Q/Q.

Revenue grew +123% Y/Y to $669 million, Organic growth1 increased +97% Y/Y.

AppLovin Corporation represents 393.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.40 billion with the latest information. APP stock price has been found in the range of $55.34 to $63.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 844.28K shares, APP reached a trading volume of 2388738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.48.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

AppLovin Corporation [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.57, while it was recorded at 57.77 for the last single week of trading.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +60.91. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.63.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$138,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $382 million, or 2.90% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,886,820, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.00% of the total institutional ownership; MARCHO PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,379,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.52 million in APP stocks shares; and EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, currently with $28.38 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 6,712,534 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,712,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,712,534 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.