Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Is Currently -1.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.11%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“AQN” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are shown in United States dollars (“U.S. $” or “$”), unless otherwise noted.

“We are pleased to report strong year-over-year earnings growth in the second quarter, supported in part by the approximately 1,400 MW of renewable energy projects placed in service since August 2020 and contributions from our recent acquisitions,” said Arun Banskota, President and Chief Executive Officer of AQN. “In the quarter, we successfully completed our Midwest ‘greening the fleet’ initiative, which is expected to provide clean and cost effective energy solutions to our customers, aligning with our commitment to advancing a sustainable energy and water future.”.

Over the last 12 months, AQN stock rose by 13.88%.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.03 billion, with 611.84 million shares outstanding and 611.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, AQN stock reached a trading volume of 2620137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

AQN Stock Performance Analysis:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 15.84 for the last single week of trading, and 15.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.47.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.49. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of $305,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AQN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 9.13%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,548 million, or 53.72% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 44,448,070, which is approximately 8.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 28,908,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.68 million in AQN stocks shares; and TORONTO DOMINION BANK, currently with $286.59 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 12.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 40,787,785 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 21,465,518 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 229,461,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,714,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,159,534 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,726 shares during the same period.