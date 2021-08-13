Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $56

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] traded at a low on 08/12/21, posting a -4.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.47. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference on August 3.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) announced that it will participate in the Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference being held virtually on August 3, 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Dan Boehle is scheduled to present at 8-8:25 a.m. PDT / 11-11:25 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation and associated slide deck can be accessed through the company’s website at https://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations during the presentation, and they will be archived for 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2300710 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.33%.

The market cap for AJRD stock reached $3.59 billion, with 79.70 million shares outstanding and 78.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 560.96K shares, AJRD reached a trading volume of 2300710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on AJRD stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AJRD shares from 43 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20.

How has AJRD stock performed recently?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, AJRD shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.74 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.82, while it was recorded at 45.99 for the last single week of trading, and 47.04 for the last 200 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.00 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.56.

Return on Total Capital for AJRD is now 22.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 288.39. Additionally, AJRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] managed to generate an average of $27,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]

There are presently around $3,284 million, or 96.60% of AJRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,210,647, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,499,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.51 million in AJRD stocks shares; and STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P., currently with $175.66 million in AJRD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD] by around 10,751,621 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 18,834,500 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 44,267,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,854,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJRD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,539,805 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,676,632 shares during the same period.