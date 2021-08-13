AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] Is Currently 22.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] gained 22.53% or 5.63 points to close at $30.62 with a heavy trading volume of 10332230 shares. The company report on June 23, 2021 that AeroCentury Corp. Files Proposed Plan of Reorganization.

AeroCentury Corp. (“AeroCentury” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ACY), announced that the Company and its two U.S. subsidiaries (collectively the “Debtors”) have filed with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court a proposed combined Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement (the “Plan/Disclosure Document”) with respect to its proposed plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection (“Plan”). The proposed plan was filed in connection with the Company’s motion to approve a Solicitation Procedures Order, which, among other things, requests that the Court conditionally approve the combined Plan/Disclosure Document for solicitation purposes only and authorize the Debtors to solicit votes to accept or reject the Plan. The Bankruptcy Court has set a hearing date of July 12, 2021 to hear the proposed motion and to consider approval of the Solicitation Procedures Order.

“The filing of our proposed combined plan and disclosure statement and the request for approval of our claimant vote procedures represent further milestones towards the Company’s emergence from Chapter 11,” explained Michael Magnusson, President of the Company. “Discussions with potential plan sponsors are ongoing, and this filing allows us to keep on track for a timely exit from bankruptcy, while also providing the time needed for the careful consideration of potential debt and/or equity investment terms that are being presented to the Company.”.

It opened the trading session at $25.05, the shares rose to $36.00 and dropped to $25.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACY points out that the company has recorded 191.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1941.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 474.97K shares, ACY reached to a volume of 10332230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for AeroCentury Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74.

Trading performance analysis for ACY stock

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.66. With this latest performance, ACY shares gained by 171.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 900.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.31 and a Gross Margin at +54.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -263.63.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,497.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.77. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$4,693,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.20% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 31,000, which is approximately 47.619% of the company’s market cap and around 22.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 17,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in ACY stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.33 million in ACY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 58,012 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 60,292 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 36,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,012 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 55,554 shares during the same period.