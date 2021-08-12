Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] is -13.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] traded at a low on 08/11/21, posting a -16.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $215.49. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Vistaprint Selects Wix as the Technology Layer for its Millions of Small Business Customers Worldwide to Create, Manage and Grow their Business Online.

Groundbreaking technology integration ensures small business success by combining Vistaprint’s customization platform with a professional and comprehensive online presence built on Wix’s leading SaaS technology.

The alliance is a significant step in Vistaprint’s journey of becoming the expert design and marketing partner for small businesses and is a key step for Wix in achieving its goal to offer products and services that are the best option for any type of user and for any type of business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6542892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wix.com Ltd. stands at 6.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for WIX stock reached $12.44 billion, with 56.28 million shares outstanding and 54.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 765.38K shares, WIX reached a trading volume of 6542892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $323.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $339, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on WIX stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WIX shares from 290 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 13.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIX in the course of the last twelve months was 119.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has WIX stock performed recently?

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.79. With this latest performance, WIX shares dropped by -27.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.90 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 285.97, while it was recorded at 257.31 for the last single week of trading, and 278.00 for the last 200 days.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to -0.80%.

Insider trade positions for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]

There are presently around $11,291 million, or 94.30% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,983,471, which is approximately 35.295% of the company’s market cap and around 2.97% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,538,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.49 million in WIX stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $743.7 million in WIX stock with ownership of nearly 5.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 10,577,438 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 6,616,651 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 35,204,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,398,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,491 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 186,314 shares during the same period.