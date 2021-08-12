why Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $91.57

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] traded at a high on 08/11/21, posting a 1.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.72. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced management participation in the upcoming investor conference:.

Event: Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference in AsiaPresentation: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5036992 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Digital Corporation stands at 3.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.45%.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $19.94 billion, with 306.00 million shares outstanding and 304.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 5036992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $91.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $56 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $100, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on WDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.15, while it was recorded at 67.13 for the last single week of trading, and 61.81 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.38 and a Gross Margin at +27.16. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.38. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 47.80%.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $16,299 million, or 81.60% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,766,367, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,554,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $786.86 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 25,314,905 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 22,191,178 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 196,789,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,296,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,163,170 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,721,244 shares during the same period.